Bhopal: IPS officer moved out of planning commission on SC order

BHOPAL: IPS officer Rajendra Kumar, the chief adviser to state planning commission, was removed on Wednesday, following Supreme Court’s instructions to take action against him in a case filed by an NRI doctor in 2016.

Dr Rini Johar and advocate Gulshan Johar were arrested on November 27, 2012 from Pune in connection with the sale of medical imaging equipment and a laptop computer to the complainant Vikram Rajput. The Supreme Court found that the arrests were made without following the proper procedure and also the case was of a civil nature. It was alleged by Johar that Rs 5 lakh was demanded from them as bribe and they had paid Rs 2,50,000 to DSP Deepk Thakur.

Dr Rini Johar moved the SC again, saying that the state government had not taken action against the guilty officers.

Recently the state government has served a notice on the IG, SAF, Anil Gupta in the matter. IG Gupta opened front against the then IG of cyber cell and present chairman of the state planning committee Rajendra Mishra, who was his predecessor in the cyber cell. IG Anil Gupta informed Free Press over phone that the case was filed on June 5, 2012 and he had taken charge as IG cyber cell on June 20. “The case was already filed and I had only given permission to the investigating officer to proceed with the arrests.