Bhopal: IPS men promoted; Pateria is DG

BHOPAL: IPS officers of five different batches of the state were cleared for promotion by the departmental promotion committee meeting, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of chief secretary BP Singh.

The 1986 batch officer ADG Alok Pateria will be promoted as DG while IGs Adarsh Katiar, Rajesh Gupta, Pankaj Shrivastava and Shriniwas Rao of 1989 batch will become ADGs.

DIGs IP Kulshrestha will be promoted as IGs. Anurag Kumar, Anil Sharma, BS Chouhan, GK Pathak, Suhdir Lad, KB Sharma, Avinash Sharma, Manoj Sharma, NP Barkade of 2003 batch were promoted from SP to DIG rank while Gaurav Rajput, BP Chandravanshi, PS Uike, Anil Maheshwari, Deepak Verma, Ashok Kumar Goyal, Sanjay Kumar, Irshad Wali, DS Choudhary, IP Arjaria, Rakesh Kumar Jain, MS Sikarwar, AK Pandey, MS Verma, Prembabu Sharma and RA Choube of 2004 batch were given selection grade. PP Singh and Akhilesh Jha of the 2003 batch were not given promotion as departmental enquiries are pending against them.