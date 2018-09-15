Bhopal: Inmates narrate their horror at Ashram

“Sai Viklang Ashram director MP Awasthi raped me when I was only eight, I want him to be hanged for his act,” said a speech and hearing impaired rape survivor here on Friday. Rani (name change), was one of the 40 students of Sai Viklang Ashram who have levelled serious allegations like sexual assault and murder on hostel director Awasthi. He is a satyr and never spare anyone, alleged the inmates while addressing media persons.

Narrating her ordeal with the help of an interpreter, Rani said that her parents had left her in the Ashram when she was just five. “Awasthi made me do all do all household works. “He started harassing me regularly and on one day he sexually assaulted me, I was eight then.” “I used to weep plead for mercy but he continued with his brutality, she added. His thrashing would leave marks on my body, I still have one on my hand, said the rape survivor. My ordeal ended when a virtuous man came forward and proposed me and I finally got freedom from the prison, she informed.

Horror faced by Awasthi’s another victim, Rita (name changed) was no different from the ordeal of Rani. The girl said that during her stay at the hostel she was raped many times by the director. To hide his crime, he later got me married to a disabled man, but he left me soon,” the girl said. The boys informed that they were sodomised by director at very young age. He used to thrash and even denied meals if we disobeyed his orders, they informed. There were three wardens at the hostel but they never paid any heed to the complaints of the inmates, they added. They alleged that Awasthi used to come to hostel around 10 pm and would call the specific inmates on pretext of for massage.