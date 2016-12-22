Bhopal: Information provided on cashless transactions

SHIVPURI: Different programmes are being organised to make aware the people for cashless transaction and for digital payment, through these programmes the information has been given about POS machines and about the use of PayTM. Collector Omprakash Shrivastav said that awareness for cashless transaction is being spread to the public through call centre and helpdesk centre, these centres are formed at all tehsil offices of the district and in national information centre at district level, which gives the training to the people for cashless transaction and the camps at public service centre also providing the information of digital payment.