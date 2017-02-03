Bhopal: Informal meet of Cabinet at Hanuwantia today

BHOPAL: An informal meeting of the cabinet is being organised on Friday at Hanuwantia, a tourist destination in Khandwa district. The discussion would be held on issues to be taken up on mission mode in the state in the days to come. There would be discussion on the issues of electricity, woman and child development, technical education, tribal welfare, urban development and medical education departments. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also join Narmada Yatra with minister after meeting lasting from 11am to 5pm.

There is possibility of ministers including Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang and Archana Chitnis not taking part in the meeting.