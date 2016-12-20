Bhopal: Industrialists to be taxed for buying power from other states

BHOPAL: Some of the industrialists in the state are buying power from other state without giving tax to the state government. The state government has taken a decision to levy tax of 15 paisa on every unit consumed by them.

Finance minister Jayant Malaiya said that the power generating companies in the state are paying the tax of 15 paisa per unit to the state government. But some of the industrialists purchasing the power from the generating companies of the other states are not paying tax to the state government. These consumers are purchasing power from the grid directly, as they claimed that they will not be going to pay the taxes.

The state government passed the bill in the state assembly to charge the tax from the consumers. The assembly passed the bill in the winter session. The step will bring uniformity in the taxes and also the government will get the revenue from it. Every year around Rs 50 to 100 crore will be deposited in the state exchequer as tax on power purchased by industrialists from other states.