Bhopal, Indore better than NY in sanitation: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday claimed that Bhopal and Indore were better than New York not only in roads but also in sanitation. He was talking to reporters after returning from the US. Sticking to his comment that MP roads were better than Washington DC, the chief minister said that he had gone to the US for branding of MP and not to highlight pathetic condition of roads of that country.

He further said, “92% roads of Washington are not good. The comment was made on the study report of an US organization. When I compared roads of MP with the US, Congress started posting photographs of Tilajamalpura (Bhopal) on social media. I had not gone there to highlight their bad roads. Construction of roads is continuous process.”

In a dig at the main opposition party, Chouhan said, “The Congress is yet to come out of slave-mentality.

Taking a dig at Congress, CM said, “Even today, Congress has not come out from slavery-mentality. I had visited the US during UPA regime too. At that time, US media had asked me as to whether PM Manmohan Singh was an under-achiever. However, I told them that Manmohan Singh is the prime minister of India and appreciated the work done by him. Congress didn’t take any umbrage to it.”

“This time when I compared roads during the visit, the Congress asked the US President to take action against me. This is not justified. We should not see everything through the prism of politics.”

Continuing in the same vein, the chief minister claimed, “We are way ahead of the US in several sectors. We are far ahead in women empowerment. Our media is far better than theirs. The media there is biased, ours is un-biased. “Haan Jab Kisi Ka Band Bajata Hai to Jam Ke Bajata Hai (However, India media spares no one)”