Bhopal: Indo-French Cultural Centre to organise Latino Week from today

Bhopal: Alliance française de Bhopal, the Indo-French cultural centre, is organising a Latino Week from June 19 to 26. The participants will get to discover Latino language, cuisine and culture during the week-long programme. The programme will include a range of events including, classes, workshops and exhibitions.

The occasion will kick off with spanish class in wich a brief introductory course will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 pm to 7 pm in which interested particpants will be given acquainatnce with the spanish language.

On June 21, an open mic will be conducted for the ones who wish to sing or play furing the event from 6 pm on the occasion of Fête de la musique or World Music Day which is originated in France and is being celebrated since 1982.

The day is celebrated in Bhopal every year with lot of fervor and enthusiasm. On June 24, a special culniary workshop will take place where the particiants will learn basics of spanish dishes.

The week will end with an exhinition of photographs from countries such as spain, p[ortugal, Mexico etc. geaturing the rih diversity of Latino community in the worl. The exhinition presents a picture of an ecolcing national culture, a general landscape of the Latino countries, portraiture and scenes of everyday life.

The workshop is open for all and is available for free. The aspirants of learning a new culture are welcome to attend the week.