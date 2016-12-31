Bhopal: Indira Sagar Project bags award

BHOPAL: NHDC Limited, a joint venture of NHPC Limited and Government of Madhya Pradesh has been conferred Enertia ‘Prakashmay Trophy’ for power generation in Hydropower sector. The reward has gone to 1000 Megawatt Indira Sagar Power Station.

The prestigious award was received by K.M. Singh, chairman and managing director of NHPC and chairman of NHDC with Dhiman Parija, chief executive director of NHDC from Dr. Upendra Tripathy, former Secretary, MNRE at New Delhi on December 29.

Right since its inception, the company has been setting benchmarks in Hydropower generation.