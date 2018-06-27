Bhopal: Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to stay in power, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing a felicitation programme of MISA detainees on the occasion of anniversary of emergency on Tuesday, said that nobody had imagined that Congress would treat people so badly after independence and murder democracy. He said that the stain of Emergency would never fade from the history of Congress.

Chouhan said then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after the high court announcing her as unfit, imposed Emergency just to stay in power and turned the entire nation into a jail. Chouhan said Congress could not crush the indomitable spirit of the independence of the people which punished Congress in 1977.

CM narrated his personal experiences and the hardships that he underwent during the emergency. He said those instances still give him goose-bumps and his body joints still ache. Chouhan said that the independence demands sacrifice and hardships. Appreciating the role of MISA detainees, Chouhan said that they played a key role in restoring democracy in the country and also taught a lesson for all that awareness and struggle are needed to protect democracy.

Chouhan announced granting of free medical facility to the families of MISA detainees. He also said that collectors have been authorized to permit medical treatment up to Rs 50,000.

Union minister Anantha Kumar, as chief guest felicitated that MISA detainees. He said that the way MISA detainees put everything at stake, is a message to the world. Congress turned democracy into constitutional dictatorship and the nation into a prison. MISA detainees struggled against it which was approved by the people and finally Congress was out of power. He said people have to decide between democracy and dynasty.

BJP state president and MP Rakesh Singh said the contribution of MISA detainees during emergency to restore democracy will be written in golden letters. He said there was a need to launch a public awareness campaign in the society, so that people should be careful against those who imposed Emergency and expose the sabotage to protect democracy.