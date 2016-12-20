Bhopal: ‘India stands last in air quality survey’ World Janparishad meeting ends

BHOPAL: International Janparishad Conference concluded here on Monday. Professor Merric Vosinsiki, from JMBVSS, said due to improper implementation of pollution-related-standards, severe health problems are continuously rising. He said India is amongst the countries which is facing side-effects of air pollution. He said if all environmental standards are implemented effectively by the government then it may increase minimum three and half years in lives of Indian citizens.

The air pollution in the country is severe as India, in an air quality survey report, stands last. Consequently, problems like bronchitis, obstetrics pulmonary disorders are increasing. Children are the most suffered lot and their growth of lungs, efficiency and development are being affected. There is need to strict implementation of pollution standards, monetary penalty, ending of subsidy on diesel, congestion tax, parking fee and systematic public transport in the country.

Young scientists are also felicitated in the programme.