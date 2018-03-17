Bhopal: India has sufficient water, management is problem: Gadkari

Bhopal: Country has sufficient water, only problem is its management. The country is rich in ecological diversity and people must associate themselves with nature to eradicate the poverty, said union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday at the inaugural address of fifth Nadi Mahotsav in Bandrabhan in Hoshangabad.

“We will have to take forward the work and philosophy of environmentalist Anil Madhav Dave. It would help us in combating environment issues. The country has been hit by drought, floods, avalanche, landslides and quakes at different places at the same time for many years. We should link rivers and other natural resources from places of abundance to place of scarcity,” Gadkari said.

Insisting on river conservation, he said union government is working on developing a mechanism for management of solid and other types of waste.

RSS sah sarkaryavahak Suresh Soni expressed views on sustainable use of natural resources. “We will have to think of earth as single unit and work for its conservation,” added Soni.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said seven crore saplings will be planted on July 15 to mark one year of Narmada Seva Yatra. He said state government will make attempts to conserve 313 rivers of MP. “After this, we will focus on restoration of ponds,” Chouhan said.

A book ‘Narmada Parikarma’ was unveiled by Chouhan and Gadkari during the programme.

The programme began by lighting lamp. RSS leaders, MLAs and locals were present during the programme.