Bhopal: Inaction of MLA and administration responsible for Dalit farmer’s death, concludes Congress report

Bhopal: The probe committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has concluded that the delay in action on the complaint led to the incident of influential persons of BJP allegedly setting a Dalit farmer Kishorilal Jatav on fire in front of his wife in Berasia tehsil of the district.

The committee, including Bhopal Congress president Kailash Mishra, Bhopal working president Asif Zaki and Ram Mehar, submitted its report on the incident to Congress state president Kamal Nath on Sunday. The report said that the incident could have been averted had the Shivraj government and local MLA heeded to the complaints of the Dalit family.

The committee visited the family members of the farmer to express their condolence. They were told by the family members that they have been farming on 3.5 acre of Patta land and their land is attached to land of BJP leader Teeran Yadav.

Yadav has a strong influence in the village and was bothering Kishorilal Jatav over the issue of land tilling. The family members claimed that the matter was reported to local MLA and Berasia police station but they did not pay attention to it. They also claimed that they had objected Yadav getting their land tilled and that Yadav put petrol on Kishorilal and set him on fire.

The committee in its report said Police were not writing the report of the incident and wanted to suppress the matter by showing it as a case of suicide. The committee also stated in its report that no government officer had reached to assist the bereaved family. Congress provided immediate financial help of Rs 10000 to the family of the deceased.