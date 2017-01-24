Bhopal: In a first, CM to take salute at R-Day parade in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Four ministers in the state government will not be hoisting the national flag on the Republic Day this year. These ministers have sought exemption from hoisting the tri-colour and they have been granted permission by the government for the same.

Vijay Shah will be abroad, Yashodhara Raje Scindia son is getting married on February 5, Harsh Singh is unwell while Sharad Jain’s brother has passed away. Also for the first time, the chief minister will hoist the tri-colour in Bhopal on the Republic Day. Generally, it is the governor who does the honours. As Gujarat Governor OP Kohli, who is holding additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, has decided to hoist the national flag at Gandhinagar, hence, Chouhan would be the chief guest of the main R-Day programme at Bhopal.