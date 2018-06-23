Bhopal: In a first, city to host ‘Kundlini Jagran’ ballet

Bhopal: For the first time, Chaitanya Socio Cultural Society in the city will prepare a ballet ‘Kundlini Jagran,’ based on yoga aasanas, pranayams and chakras. In a Yoga workshop organized at Utkal Bhawan, some dance chakras, aasanas and dance movements were taught to participants under the guidance of director of the society, Shruti Kirti Barik. The participants were informed about the importance of yoga in daily life.

Barik told Free Press, “I have read about chakras and yog aasanas when I was doing PG diploma in Yogic Science. It attracted me a lot. Then I decided to prepare a ballet based on it. There are seven chakras in human and Kundlini Jagran is one of them.” “Apart from chakras, pranayam and meditation, there are 84 main aasanas. But it is not possible for us to display all aasanas in one hour performance. So we will highlight the function and advantage of these yog aasanas and chakras through the ballet,” informed Barik.

The 59-year-old Ballet choreographer further said, “I have also got chance to read about Swami Vivekanand and Dayanand during the course. And it also impressed me a lot. If required we will add this in the script of the ballet. Still, the script for the ballet is not completed. We are working on it. If we do regular practice, it may take one month to complete.”

About dance forms, costumes, music and lighting, Barik said that they will use recorded music and simple confortable costumes. “In ballet we can use any dance forms including contemporary, classical and folk but in this ballet, we will give more importance to Yoga Aasanas.” I think, it is for the first time in the city when yoga will be used in a ballet, she said.