Bhopal: Impaired vision no hurdle in Blind Challenge Car Rally

To generate awareness among the masses on the issues concerning people with visual impairment, 11th Blind Challenge Car Rally 2017 was organised on Sunday. For the last ten years, Arushi has been organising the rally in association with MCX. Chief secretary BP Singh, chairman of RERA, and former CS Antony De Sa flagged off the rally from DB city Mall. The rally, with fun and adventure, moved through clear roads of MP Nagar, Paryavas Bhawan, Chetak Bridge, Carmel Convent School, Saket Nagar, Veer Savarkar Bridge, 1100-Quarters, Campion School, Manisha Market, Bittan Market, 7 no. stop, Mata Mandir, Hajela Hospital, Dipo chauraha, Regional Institute and ended at IGRMS. The vehicle was driven by a sighted person and the navigator was a blind person. The route map in Braille was given to each participant on the spot. The rally covered around 30 kilometers distance and total 48 vehicles participated in the rally. The participants for the rally were from all over Madhya Pradesh. En route were check points to ensure, no-one drives fast, and all traffic rules are strictly followed. The programme concluded with prize distribution. The first prize of Rs 10,000 was given to driver Rajeev Saxena and his navigator Hitesh Bhagat. Driver Rahul Bhargava and navigator Kuldeep Mahajan won the second prize of Rs 6000, while driver Shailendra Bagre and navigator Pankaj Kushwaha bagged the third prize of Rs 4000. A running trophy in the name of Late Dr. Rakesh Sharma who was the regular and most enthusiast participant of this annual rally, was given to Rajan Deb. Bhumika Birthare hosted the event nicely. (All pix: FP Photo)