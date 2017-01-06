Bhopal: Image of cooperative banks being tarnished

VIDISHA: A press conference was organised on Thursday in the head office of the bank on the ocassion of New Year. On this occasion bank chairman Shyam Sundar Sharma and CEO Vinay Prakash Singh sent their wishes to all the journalists and expressed the thanks for regular support by media.

He said in the address, during demonetisation, some elements tried to spoil the image of the cooperative bank which is inspired by party politics while the situation of the cooperative banks and the cooperative societies are being different. The image of these organisations is not like this. He urged to media to bring the clear situation in front of the public.

Bank CEO Vinay Prakash Singh said that the detailed information of the notes of Rs 500 and 1000 which were deposited from 8 to 16 November, as well as the name of account holder and his deposited amount, the over all information has been sent to Reserve Bank of India and to FIU. There is no bad situation in the branches of the bank and in the cooperative societies.

Bank CEO told the summarized information on this occasion, he said that the core banking facility is made available to all 21 allied computerised branches and in future there is a plan to make available the facility of ATM card and Rupay card to its customers.