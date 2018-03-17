Bhopal: District collectors and municipal commissioners have been authorised to regularise illegal colonies across the state. An order issued by the urban administration department (UAD) in this regard has opened a way for regularising around 4000 illegal colonies in the state.

The cabinet cancelled the order of then collector Anurag Jain in 2001, declaring the lands of merger affected families as government land. In the order related to regularising illegal colonies, collector and commissioner of municipal corporation have been instructed to start the process of regularising these colonies in a phased manner. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2014 had announced regularising of illegal colonies but orders were not issued.

The cabinet on Friday, deciding in favour of merger affected families, decided to give ownership rights to those families which were living on 600 hectare land at Idgah Hills. The decision will benefit around 2 lakh Sindhi displaced families.

These families will now get the right to get mutation done and also sell their properties. Earlier, they were not sanctioned loans by the banks and they had no right on their property, except possession.

Even after pending cases in Supreme Court, the state government has taken the decision on merger lifting imposed ban from mutation, sell-purchasing properties, building permission etc.

The Sindhi refugees, who migrated from Pakistan, were given land by the Nawab to live. The district administration had put a ban on the sale and mutation of this property amidst a controversy on its ownership in the year 2001.

A fresh order will be issued to redress anomalies which had cropped up due to circular dated July 9, 1986 and February 18,1994.

If conveyance deed, which is a legal way of transferring legal rights of ownership of immovable property from one person to another, has been executed in favour of refugees, land holders will be treated as land owners.

A provision of premium has been made for those who have changed the land use setting aside the guideline of MP Land Revenue Code, 1959. No interest will be imposed on premium. Similarly, compounding fee will be charged at rate of 5 per cent in residential areas and 20 per cent in other than residential areas as per collector guideline if land holder have acquired more than allotted land. The lease will be valid for 30 years.

Amendment in the “Dakhalrahit Bhumi Adhiniyam 1970 will be introduced in Vidhan Sabha. Land will be allotted to homeless families other than 500 meter limit from state Highways and urban areas of the state. The allotted land may range upto 60 Square meter.