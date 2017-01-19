Bhopal: Ill-maintained park doesn’t bother these residents

BHOPAL: There is hardly anyone who does not like a park in his neighbourhood but residents of E4 Arera Colony near Vande Mataram crossing feel that since they don’t go to the park in winters, they don’t mind if it is not maintained properly. The students, on the other hand, feel that it is beneficial for them if nobody visits the park. They can sit and study there without any disturbance. A couple of children of housemaids are the only visitors to the park. Since the park is not in good shape, people don’t prefer sending their children to the park in the evenings.

Anamika Mudgal, a graduation first year student, who was studying in the park

“It is good for me that nobody comes to the park because I and my friends study peacefully here. Few children do play here during the day but they never bother us. It is good for our group study and that is why we come here”.

Kanjo Shrivastav, Housewife

“Children can get hurt there and that is why I don’t send my son to play there. The swings have also broken. We have not made any complaint as of now because since it is not in good shape, we can ask our kids to stay back at home and study. This has helped me to stop my son at least.”

Bhumika Rajput, Housewife

“The park turns green in rains. Since it is winters now, nobody really comes to the park. People come to the temple nearby otherwise nobody goes there. We have not complained about it till now because we ourselves don’t go there and we are waiting for the monsoons.”