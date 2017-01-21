Bhopal: IGRMS to mount expo on Kalamkari Art of Andhra

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya is mounting a new exhibition on famous art of Andhra Pradesh ‘Kalamkaari’ at Rock Art Heritage Exhibition Hall.

This art form was developed in two villages of Andhra Pradesh viz Machlipatnam and Shrikalahasti. In both the villages’ distinctive style of Kalamkari is practised. Machlipatnam style of Kalamkari has been nurturing the aesthetics of Islamic art, whereas Shrikalahasti style developed in Shrikalahasti Temple, one of the Panchbhoot temples hence in this style the influence of mythological characters, deities and epics. These paintings were made in a workshop organised by IGRMS and Dept of Archaeology and Museums, Government of AP at Victoria Jubilee Museum, Vijayawada. The exhibition will be inaugurated for visitors in the last week of January, 2017.