Bhopal: IGRMS director at Indian Science Congress

BHOPAL: Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Director, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal delivered the platinum jubilee lecture at anthropology and behavioural sciences section of Indian Science Congress, where he spoke on ‘Tribe, State and Development: Understanding Transformative Discourse in India’s North East’.

The session was chaired by Prof. Subodh Roy, sectional president, who honoured Prof Chaudhuri with memento along with cash award. The 104th Indian Science Congress is being organised between at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. This session was attended by large number of eminent scholars from different institutions of India including young research professionals.