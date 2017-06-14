Bhopal: If CM can meet victim’s family, why can’t we, asks Yadav

Bhopal: If the chief minister can be permitted to meet the family members of the deceased farmers of Mandsaur, how can we be barred from it? Asked state Congress president Arun Yadav at a press conference, here on Tuesday.

He alleged that in the state farmers are committing suicide, the chief minister has observed 7-star fast and declared many sops for the farmers, but how many will be implemented is to be seen. He added that the Congress party will observe 72-hour satyagrah from Wednesday 1 am to June 17 at Khalghat situated in Khargone district as a Kisan Mahapanchayat.

AICC spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi assessed the three years of Modi government and said, “We are not able to understand on what basis the NDA is celebrating the three years of good governance. The GDP has dropped to 3.7 per cent from 7.7 per cent, the industrial growth has dipped to 1.9 per cent and farmers are killed if they raise voice for their rights”.