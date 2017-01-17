Bhopal: IEHE students win Great Britain debate

BHOPAL: Shreya Pandey and Ramsha Ansari, students of the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE), Bhopal were declared the winning team for the Great Britain Debate held at Jagran Lakecity University on Monday.

The Great Britain Debate competition is a unique opportunity to celebrate UK and India’s shared culture of vibrant discussion and debate. The Bhopal edition of the debate was held in association with Jagran Lakecity University to celebrate and encourage debating prowess and to bring forth informed discussion amongst the student fraternity. 15 teams competed at the debate on the topic of “Demonetization and the Indian economy” at the University auditorium after weeks of preparation amidst an atmosphere of enthusiasm. In its fourth edition, the Great Britain debate is a wonderful opportunity through which the British High Commission engages with the Generation Next of India’s future leaders.

Winners of the Great Britain Debate will get a Kindle, British Council Library membership, Hey Success premium membership. The Great Britain Debate is organised by the British High Commission network in partnership with the Chevening scholarships in India.