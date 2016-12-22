Bhopal: I-T to verify credentials of Mahanagar Bank currency-exchangers

BHOPAL: The income tax department is seeking information about people who exchanged the old notes of Rs 1,000 and 500 at Mahanagar Nagarik Sahakari Bank after demonetisation. The department will interrogate them. The department is also investigating how many notes did the bank exchange the IDs of the people who got the notes exchanged.

The department suspects that lakhs of rupees have been shown exchanged on one ID and the evidence of it is also being found in the bank.

There are many accounts without KYC found by the department in the probe. The bank could only exchange Rs 4,000 of a person after the demonetisation but the bank did irregularities in it.

The department is taking help of experts to investigate computers of the bank to find out details of depositing and exchanging the old notes. The total information about the bank’s accountholders is also being taken. The department is checking the status of transactions of the accounts before the demonetisation for which the copies of transactions of the bank is being taken. The department is working to find out if the bigwigs exchanged the notes on pretext of commoners.

The holders of accounts opened after demonetisation in the bank will also be interrogated. The notices will be issued to new account holders to know who are they associated with.