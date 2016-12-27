Bhopal: I-T to tighten noose around Mahanagar Sahakari Bank

BHOPAL: Income tax (I-T) department is gearing up to tighten the noose over irregularities in Mahanagar Sahakari Bank post-demonetisation. Evidence collected during I-T survey indicates that the Bank virtually ran business of exchanging notes. I-T sleuths suspect that the Bank, in the name of note exchange, committed serious irregularities. The Bank did not follow the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India.

I-T officers have also seized bank record showing details of those who had exchanged notes. The forms filled up in this process have also been scrutinised. It has been found in investigation that one person had filled many forms. I-T has concrete evidence showing that black money of high profile persons was turned into white by this Bank.

I-T officials are also investigating a farm house, owned by Sushil Vaswani, who is founder chairman of the bank. His other properties are also being scrutinised. The officials hope that they would get more information about other properties of Vaswani and his relatives.