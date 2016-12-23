Bhopal: I-T to issues notices to persons who opened accounts post-demonetisation

BHOPAL: Income Tax (I-T) department, following raids at Mahanagar Bank and its founder chairman Sushil Vaswani, will issue notices to those who got their accounts opened in the bank after demonetisation and deposited huge sums of money in them.

The I-T department has drawn a list of the more than 100 such persons and notices will be issued to them.

These people, while opening bank accounts, did not give information about their PAN cards. It is mandatory to provide PAN while depositing more than Rs 50,000 in cash in banks but these account holders deposited lakhs without providing any details.

Income tax department may seize the money deposited in such accounts. The bank accounts of Mahanagar bank in other banks may also be seized.

I-T officials are also interrogating the staffers of Mahanagar bank. They are being asked as to how these bank accounts were opened without proper documentation.

The department is also gathering information about influential persons having accounts in this bank.

Meanwhile, the raids on Vaswani’s residence, hotel and other business establishment continued for the third day. Sources said evaluation of jewellery recovered from Vaswani’s residence and bank lockers has been completed.

The money seized in raids in old and new notes has been counted but nothing has been disclosed so far.

Chief income-tax commissioner Abrar Ahmad during his press conference did not reply to questions about Vaswani. He said action was taken by investigation wing and he could not say anything on this issue without taking information from it.