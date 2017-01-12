Bhopal: I-T raids on Manoria, Mayo Hospital

BHOPAL: Income-tax (I-T) department raided the hospitals and residences of two city-based doctors on Wednesday. Four premises of famous heart specialist PC Manoria and two of Mayo Hospital were raided.

As far as raids at Manoria’s establishments are concerned, a hospital situated at Chuna Bhatti, his residence at E-5, Arera Colony and a clinic at Jawahar Chowk and Hanumangaj were raided.

Raids were conducted at establishments of KK Jaiswal and Viraj Jaiswal, comprising of a hospital at Sultania Road and Mayo College of Management, situated at Airport Road. The I-T sleuths have recovered documents in large number in raids.

The raids were conducted in connection with tax evasion.

The raiding teams recovered computer hard disks and other electronic devices as evidences.

A team comprising of 50 I-T sleuths, have also seized cash and jewellery in large numbers. The documents related to properties, seized from Manoria’s residence, will be evaluated. Sources in I-T said information about fee of Mayo College is being gathered. Sources said wrong information about fee by Mayo College was being given and there seems irregularity.