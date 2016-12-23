Bhopal: I-T issues notice to 400 in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

BHOPAL: An amount of Rs one crore or more have been deposited in 400 bank accounts of people in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh post-demonetisation, a senior I-T official said on Thursday.

Abrar Ahmed, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT), Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said that the department has issued notices to the account holders in the two states who have deposited more than Rs 1 crore in their bank accounts after demonetisation.

An amount of Rs one crore or more — in some cases even Rs 4 crore or Rs 5 crore have been deposited in around 400 bank accounts, the officer added.

The deposits were made in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. They have been asked to reveal the source of the money, after which a decision on possible action against them will be taken. Ahmed, interacting with media persons here on Thursday, said that next notices will be issued to those depositing between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore and then to those who have deposited an amount between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

He said as per instructions received so far, those depositing up to Rs 2.5 lakh in their accounts will not be subjected to any scrutiny.

In answer to a question, Ahmed said the possibility of politicians and bureaucrats figuring in the list cannot be ruled out. He said the money deposited in cooperative banks is also on the radar of the income tax department and information is being gathered. The department is also preparing a list, with the help of banks, of those who have deposited hefty sums either in their accounts or accounts of their relatives after demonetisation.

Income tax commissioner UB Mishra said that as no tax is levied on political parties under IT Act, no information about political parties making deposits in old notes after demonetisation has been collected.

Undisclosed income can be surrendered by March 31

Abrar Ahmad said Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana was launched on December 17 and under it undisclosed income can be declared by March 31. He said I-T searches and surveys would not be stopped till the currency of the scheme. He added that any person who does not declare his undisclosed income under the scheme but shows it in his return would have to pay 77.25 per cent tax. He also said that there is no change in the rule of imposing 200 per cent penalty on people giving wrong information.