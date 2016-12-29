Bhopal: I spent old notes on refueling car said Shahnawaz Hussain

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain, interacting with journalists on Wednesday, said that he had Rs 13,000 in cash after demonetisation which he spent on getting his car refuelled. The last date for submission of bank accounts details to BJP national president Amit Shah is January 1.

Hussain said finance ministry may give good news to people of the country after two days. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there would be problems initially but the people of the country gave him full support.

Hussain claimed that problem of cash is arising as people have are hoarding new notes.

The printing of new notes is going on at great speed and people’s woes would come down with printing of new notes. He said those having black money would not be spared. Black money hoarded by some people has now come into government’s coffers.

Says he is unemployed; retracts

Shahnawaz Hussain, replying to a question, termed himself as an unemployed. He said his wife is a government teacher and he is unemployed these days. Later he changed his statement and said that his statement was given in the context that he is not in government but in party organisation these days.