Bhopal: I learnt a lot from former chief minister Patwa, says Narendra Modi

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to Bhopal on Wednesday, to pay last respects to former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa, appeared quite emotional. Modi told minister of state Surendra Patwa, the nephew of the late leader, that he learnt a lot from Patwa. Modi also told BJP senior leader Kailash Joshi and Kailash Sarang that their senior partner has left this world.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Modi that Patwa, despite his ailments, was mentally quite alert. Chouhan told Modi that whenever anything unusual was published, he used to get worried and called him up asking him to take notice of it.

Patwa is said to be the political Guru of Chouhan. When Chouhan was appointed BJP state president in 2005, Patwa had written an article titled ‘Mat Chuko Chouhan’ which became very popular. Later, Chouhan came to power due to developments in state politics. Patwa was away from active politics for the past twelve years but Chouhan used to take his advice on every important matter.

Besides all top BJP leaders, senior leaders too paid tributes to Patwa. Patwa had close relations with former chief minister Digvijay Singh. Patwa, who was leader of opposition from 1980 to 1985, was famous for his quick wit.

Modi’s visit sends cops, admin into a tizzy

Administration and Police department remained on toes throughout Wednesday after they received the message of PM Narendra Modi visit to city to pay last respect to ex-CM Sunderlal Patwa.

Senior police officials swung into action and remained active in the city in managing the entire affair related to PM Modi’s visit from the BJP Office to Airport regarding security for PM and traffic diversion. Within a short period, entire affair was managed by the administration.