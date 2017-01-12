Bhopal: I got PCC chief’s position for Yadav says Sanjay Pathak

BHOPAL: Minister of state Sanjay Pathak, who has landed into controversy related with Axis Bank scam in Katni has said that he got Arun Yadav appointed as state Congress president when he was in the Congress.

“But now Yadav is doing nothing for me”, he said.

The minister was commenting on Congress’ demand for his resignation.

Pathak said it hardly matters to him whether CIA or FBI or whichever agency probes the scam.

He claimed that those who are speaking against him are criminals.

During the meeting of BJP state executive body at Sagar, Pathak interacted with the media for around two hours.

He said he had nothing to do with this scam. Home minister Bhupendra Singh said the state government will not initiate any probe into the case.

He said income tax department and enforcement directorate (ED) are already probing it.. Singh said Sanjay Pathak is innocent till these two agencies do not hold him guilty.

Key BJP leaders unhappy

Many important BJP leaders are not happy with the state government, which is defending minister Sanjay Pathak and is denying his role in transfer of Katni SP Gaurav Tiwari. There was buzz amongst BJP leaders during state executive body meeting as to why the government was doing a cover up. A senior BJP leader said whenever such situation emerged in the past, the party has asked its ministers to tender resignation. The said leader quipped as to why the government is now trying to shield a leader, who has come from another party.