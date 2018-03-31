Bhopal: I don’t care about IAS or IPS, but only interest of public: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that for him people and their interest are foremost. “I don’t care about IAS or IPS, the only thing in my mind is the public,” said Chouhan referring to implementation of police commissionerate system.

CM, while talking in the media persons at ‘Meet the Press’ programme here on Friday, highlighted his government-run programmes and also made his stand clear on many issues. Informing about the police commissioner system, Chouhan said that government is taking the matter very seriously. Belying the apprehensions that police will be given unlimited powers, Chouhan said, “I assure that the police will not have powers to cross the doors of any household, their responsibility will be fixed and the government is looking into it.”

Admitting that status of education and health in the state is not up to the mark, CM said that steps are being taken to make things better. Under a pilot project, a school will all facilities will be set up in Betul where the students living as far as 25 km will be given transportation facility, said CM. Schools at small places has to compromise with the quality, it’s a pilot project and if succeed it will be carried out in other part of the state as well, he added.

Speaking over illegal mining, Chouhan assured that government is taking action against the mining mafia and a number of cases have been registered against them. On women safety, Chouhan said that in 94 per cent of rape cases the offenders are close family members. Law is doing its work but social awareness is also very important, he added. He also informed that he has been undertaking meetings every three months to review the progress of these cases. The rate of convection is 73 per cent, claimed CM.

He clarified that government has no plans to put ban on WhatsApp or Facebook in name of security. Chouhan also claimed that in last years the graph of malnutrition has come down. Admitting that Saharia tribe is struggling with malnutrition, CM said that the government will deposit Rs 1000 in the account of woman to enable her to provide nutritious meal to her family.

The sitting MLAs or the ministers who are not in position to win the seat will not be given assembly ticket and the performance of public representatives will be assessed before giving them the ticket, said CM. CM partially skipped a question over his ministerial colleagues like PWD minister Rampal Singh, GAD minister Lala Singh Araya, cultural minister Surendra Patwa and MoS Jalam Singh Patel, who names have cropped up in cases. He simply replied,” the law is doing its work and there are no two laws in the state”.

The CM announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of the slain journalist Sandeep Sharma. The government will also bear the exoenses of his children education. Chouhan also extended his wished to former chief minister Digvijay Singh on his Narmada Yatra. He refuted the reports that his family including son and wife were eager to join the party. “Presently only Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in the politics,” he said.