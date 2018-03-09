Bhopal: I can’t say when action will be taken says Minister Gopal Bhargav
Bhopal: Social justice minister Gopal Bhargav on Thursday said that it is not possible to tell when the action will be taken on the social security pension scam report, which the sub-committee of ministers had sent to his department in 2013.
The minister stated this while replying to a question raised by MLA Ramnivas Rawat in the assembly. No action has been taken on this report in last four years. Nor has it been placed before state assembly. Social security pension scam took place when national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was mayor of Indore. When the scam was unearthed, a one-member Commission headed by Justice N K Jain was constituted.
The Commission submitted its report, which was sent to general administration department (GAD) in 2012. The GAD had asked a sub- committee comprising ministers to examine this report. After examining it, the sub-committee had forwarded it to social justice department for appropriate action.
Illegal sand mining
BJP MLA Girish Gautam, speaking during Question Hour, said illegal sand mining is taking place along MP’s border almost everyday. The sand is illegally transported to Uttar Pradesh. People have to pay Rs 40,000 per truck of sand due to illegal transportation of sand, claimed the MLA. Mining minister Rajendra Shukla said there is provision of seizing the vehicle found involved in illegal transportation of minerals. Shukla said the matter would be examined.
