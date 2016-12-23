Bhopal: Hunger Project holds meet of women panch, Sarpanch

BHOPAL: A four-day meeting of women Panch and Sarpanch began here on Thursday under the aegis of The Hunger Project, India. Issues related to developmental works, strategy to execute them at ground level and strengthening of organisation were discussed.

There was discussion on topics like quality education, safe environment in Panchayats, cleanliness and nutrition.

Strategies to check violence against women, free from malnutrition were also prepared.

Panchayati Raj expert Shyam Bohre threw light on provisions of Panchayat Raj Act and rights of village panchayats.