Bhopal: Hunger allegedly claims life of labourer’s child

Bhopal: Hunger allegedly claimed life of a two-year-old girl in Bhind district. Ailing daughter of a daily wage labourer died while undergoing treatment in district hospital on Monday.

The labourer along with his family and others had come to for work to the town. Here they were engaged by one Sangram Singh, however, they never got any payment for their services. The labourers had no money to take care of the family daily needs. One of the labourers ailing child died on Monday.

SDM Santosh Tiwari said that Sangram Singh, brother-in-law of Mamta Bhadauria, Nagar Panchayat president Mehgaon, Bhind district had hired 11 labourers from Pichhore, Shivpuri for crop harvest in Bhind. Sangram, however, allegedly did not pay them any money for their services.

On failing to get any amount, the labourers decided to leave. While they were heading to their hometown, condition of a labourer’s child deteriorated at Bhind Railway station. The labourers allegedly had no money to feed the child or for her treatment.

When the matter was informed to district collector Illaya Raja T, arrangements for the child’s treatment were made. The ailing girl was admitted to hospital but she could not be saved. The collector has sent other labourers to Ren Basera and ensured foods for them.

Collector informed that the baby girl who developed high fever was admitted to hospital after her health condition deteriorated. Initially, family had consulted quack but when we came to know about it we arranged for medical care of all the kids, said collector.

The girl health had deteriorated and so she was admitted to district hospital, however she died during treatment. It is too early to say whether she died due to hunger or illness as the PM reports has not yet arrived, he added.

SHO Barason Devendra Singh Rajput said, Sangram Singh has been booked under Bhandhit Shrampadiditi(Unmulan) Adhiniyam, 1974. Section under SC/ST atrocity act and 370 and 374 of IPC has also been added. Administration is waiting for PM report to enhance the sections and charges. Sangram Singh has not been arrested so far.