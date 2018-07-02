Bhopal: HPT-32 trainer aircraft to stand proud near Gandhi Nagar

Bhopal: After decommissioned MIG 21 fighter aircraft of prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF), it will be HPT-32 which will stand proud near Gandhi Nagar. The trainer aircraft, which was part of the IAF once, will be put on public display at the newly developed park to inspire people to join forces.

MIG 21 fighter aircraft was installed at Traffic Park near Old Vidhan Sabha. The fighter plane has outlived its operational life and has been installed at the park to motivate the youths to join IAF. Now as promised by IAF top officials, HPT-32 will find place in a park.

The aircraft was used for imparting training to the fresh recruits of the IAF and after serving to the capacity, these models were discarded out recently. Notably, many of the top IAF officers have trained on the aircraft. Official during his visit to Bhopal, the IAF had said that it will gift three decommissioned planes to BMC. One has been installed at Yaatayat park and second at Gandhi nagar area and the third is likely to be installed at Shaurya Smarak.

One of the HPT-32 models was brought to Bhopal three months back will now be installed in the park which is being developed by BMC near Gandhi Nagar. It will be open of public soon. Krishna Mohan Soni, local corporator and member of mayor-in-council said that development work is in progress in the park and once it is completed the plane will be installed. Youth will draw inspiration to join forces.