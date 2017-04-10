Bhopal: How can one flush 5 liters, when there is no water to drink, says MP

BHOPAL: BJP MP Prahalad Patel has indirectly came forward in support of IAS Deepali Rastogi who wrote against the ODF campaign of the central government. Patel said that where people don’t have water to drink, how can they flush five liters in the toilet. Patel said this in a press meet organized at Press club on Sunday. He said that availability of water is a practical problem, which has been raised in parliament. He also added that IAS should work according to her service norms.

Patel said that Narmada is like the sick mother of the family, for which everyone should work collectively. On liquor ban he said that he is against intoxication but it is the decision of the government on banning liquor in state. He further said that illegal mining on the banks of Narmada should stop and on question about his nephews involvement in illegal mining, he said that if his family is involved in illegal mining that he has no rights to stay in politics.

Patel further said that whether PM Narendra Modi or CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the face of election, will be decided during the election. Regarding his political relationship with Chouhan and Uma Bharti, he said that he is his own enemy and he does oppose anyone.

‘Weapons are supplied through churches in Manipur’

Prahalaad Patel said that weapons are being supplied through some churches in Manipur. He said that Korki and Naga does not visit each other’s churches. He also said that it needs courage to have cattle in Manipur. On the statement of BJP leader of Kerala on beef he said that situations are different there.