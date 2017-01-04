Bhopal hoteliers undecided on service charge fiat

BHOPAL : City hoteliers are still undecided on union government’s service charge fiat. They say that they will take a call on the issue only after they receive formal orders.

On January 2, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry said that service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and a customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience. The Centre has also asked states to ensure that hotels/restaurants disseminate this information through displays on their premises.

In an emailed response to Free Press, Mohammad Ammar, Front Office Manager Noor-Us-Sabah Palace said, “We, at Noor Us Sabah Palace, do charge an additional service charge of five per cent. Service charge is a way of rewarding the backroom staff who don’t get seen. This money is added to the staff salary. The decision that service charge should be on guests’ discretion is welcome and we already don’t impose it on our guests. The guest has always the discretion of accepting or denying the service charge. I have rarely come across incidents wherein the guest has refused to pay service charge”.

“We haven’t got any communication from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) regarding the decision.

We will take a decision when we get a formal communication. Yes, we do charge 3.5 per cent service charge and to date, no customer has complained about it”, says Rajesh Chhukani, marketing executive of Hotel Lake View Ashoka.

Vinod Singh, banquet manager in Jehan Numa Palace hotel says, “We are yet to take a decision on it. We add five percent service charge to bills and we will continue with it until we get any instruction from FHRAI.”

“The announcement has been made yesterday only. Our corporate office will take a decision on it. It will take some time. We are charging five per cent service charge,” Kallon Mukherjee, Food and Beverage Manager, Sayaji hotel said.

Shantanu Roy, executive manager of Amer Palace said, “We will take any action only after getting notification. It will take at least 7-8 days for us to arrive at a decision”

“I think the government order is creating confusion not only for the hoteliers but for the customers too. We cannot implement such decisions overnight. We will have to change our accounting software. The sudden decision will create problems for us. We should be given at least a month to implement it,” said Varun Kumar, General Manager of Ranjeet Hotel.

In the same vein, Ajay Sharma, General Manager of Palash Residency says, “We don’t take any service charge. I think it is good decision. If a customer is not satisfied with our service, why s/he should pay service charge?”