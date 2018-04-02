Bhopal: Hotel collapse, a wakeup call for BMC authorities
Bhopal: The collapse of four-storey hotel in Indore which left 10 people killed is a wakeup call for authorities at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a good number of dilapidated structures in state capital need immediate attention. A number of buildings, structures and even water overhead tanks are in poor and dilapidated state but it seems that civic authorities have almost forgotten about them. Out of 900 structures identified by BMC last year, around 350 are in critical state and pose immediate risk of loss of human lives in case of collapse.
Here in city, in October 2015, two people were killed after the boundary wall of a flyover collapsed near railway station area. Similarly, in 2014 a couple was killed after a wall collapsed in Lalghati area. But the most fatal was the accident that took place in November 2012 when seven persons were killed and more than 30 injured after an overhead water tank had collapsed in Sai Baba Nagar.
The BMC had swung into action then and took note of the depilated buildings and structures in the city. However, they continued their drive for a few days only to make people believe that the authorities were in action mode and taking steps to check reoccurrence of any such accidents.
BMC had identified 900 such structures and listed them dangerous. The Authorities had issued notices to their owners, while few structure which were in poor and dilapidated condition and unsuitable for habitation were demolished. Around 400 structures, including the buildings at BMC’s own Nagar Nigam Colony in old Bhopal is also posing threat to lives of its occupants and others. The civic administration had directed its owner to carry out maintenance and repair work. But that was the end of it. The officials BMC civil wing never cared to check if their directions were followed.
BMC’s additional commissioner Harish Gupta claimed that technical wing has already been working on dilapidated buildings. “It is a continuous process. Survey is on at zone levels and the data is being compiled. Actions were against many buildings and their owners were served notices last year,” Gupta said. A detailed list is being complied of the buildings which are in bad shape, after the survey is completed and all such structures are identifying, BMC will issue notices before the onset of monsoons, he added.
JUST ARRIVED
- China’s Tiangong-1 space lab crashes in Pacific Ocean
- Bhopal: Overheard stories
- GQ Style Awards 2018: Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor share their style secrets; find out
- Bhopal: Check and balance: Govt collects details of temples’ property
- Hyderabad: News channel anchor commits suicide due to depression
EDITOR’S PICK
Rising communal tensions in West Bengal, Bihar
The recent communal clashes in West Bengal and Bihar on the occasion of Ram Navami have further vitiated the atmosphere…
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: The verdict will impact across Vindhyas
Winds of hectic political activity have started blowing towards South of India, now. The reason is the state of Karnataka…
Mamata Banerjee’s message versus Narendra Modi’s noise
In the early 1980s, when the late Abdul Rehman Antulay was the chief minister of Maharashtra, reports came in one…
Meeting between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping an exercise in geopolitics
The landmark ‘secret’ meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week in Beijing…
Democratic spirit hit as institutions are mauled
Recent signals from Indian polity are disconcerting for the country’s governance and for the credibility of key institutions. The budget…