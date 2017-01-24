Bhopal: Homoeopathy student complains of ragging

BHOPAL: A case of ragging of a first year student of Narayanshri Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital and Research Centre came to light on Monday. The victim has complained that students of second year thrashed him and snatched money from him.

The SHO of Aishbagh police station Rajeev Jangle, however, claimed that the incident was not of ragging but a simple one of a student being beaten up by others. The complainant Ahad Khan, a student of the college alleged that three second year students Nitesh Baghel, Adarsh Shukla and Dinesh Dubey manhandled him in the college parking on Monday at around 1.30 pm and also snatched money from him.

After primary investigation the police have filed the case of manhandling against the three under section 294,323,506 and 34 of IPC. The accused of the case are at large.