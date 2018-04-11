Bhopal: Home minister suspects conspiracy of Congress in Deepak Raghuvanshi missing case

Bhopal: Home minister has pointed fingers at Congress in disappearance of deceased Priti Raghavanshi’s brother, reported missing since April 7. However the police claimed that Deepak Raghuvanshi appeared before SDOP and recorded his statement on April 9.

Priti Raghuvanshi, the daughter- in-law of PWD minister Rampal Singh committed suicide on March 16 allegedly upset over engagement of her husband. The minister’s family had also refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law.

The controversy over the disappearance of Deepak is getting griming day by day, the his family members have alleged that police were not registering his missing report. His cousin Manjeet Raghuvanshi alleged that Deepak had gone missing since April 7, but the police were not registering the case. He suspected that the minister’s family is behind the Deepak’s missing.

The IG intelligence Makrand Deuoskar said that Deepak’s family had given the complaint stating that he is missing but on April 9 he appeared in the police station and recorded his statements before the SDOP. The home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur suspected that “The missing of Deepak may be the conspiracy of Congress party”. He also lashed at the opposition party for making a personal family matter a political issue.