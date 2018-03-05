Bhopal: Holi Milan programme held

BHOPAL: Holi in itself contains three messages: The first one is to make self pure from inside as well as outside, second being to reach a state completeness after the soul meets the lord and thirdly to take a lesson from every incident and move forward, said Brahmakumari Seva Centre’s in-charge Dr Reena during a Holi Milan programme at its center in Rohit Nagar on Sunday.

Many brothers and sisters were present during the celebrations at the center on Sunday. Kiran and Sateesh sung bhajans during the programme.