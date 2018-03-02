Bhopal: Holi is worth celebrating, say residents

Bhopal: Festival of colours, Holi, does not recognise any boundary. Cutting across professions, caste and creeds, people come forward for celebrations. In Bhopal, residents plan to celebrate it in different ways. Some prefer family get-togethers while some like to organise open-air bashes where one can play with colours and enjoy.

Free Press talked to state capital’s distinguished residents to know how they plan to celebrate. Excerpts

Former CM Babulal Gaur: “Earlier, Bhopal nawab Hamidullah Khan used to come out to play Holi and distribute sweets in schools after applying Tilak to students. It was unique thing, which I still remember. There would be folk dance then. It was culture of Bhopal. People should enjoy every moment of Holi.”

DGP Rishi Shukla: “It is always a challenging task for us to protect the people who play Holi. To take it as challenge is itself enjoyable. Our Holi is altogether different. On one hand, we have to look after law and order in the state and on other, we too celebrate Holi.”

District collector Sudam Khade: “I used to play Holi with friends, media friends, officials at district headquarters. It is very nice to share our happiness, experience and views on this occasion in friend circle.”

ADG (administration) Anuradha Shankar Singh: “Holi festival is celebrated with family members. Every Holi is enjoyable and memorable for me. I enjoy Holi festival with members of my family.”

MP Alok Sanjar: “In childhood, I was mischievous. So, I enjoyed it to full with friends on Holi, which is festival of joy. I still smear colour on members of my family after they take bath. I always enjoy Holi festival with friends.”

Gastroenterologist Dr R K Jain: “I like to celebrate Holi festival. This festival provides us change from hectic scheduled and we go for outing at religious places with family members. It is time for us to relax in addition to having celebrations all around.”