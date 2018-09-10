Bhopal: Holders of 5 acres of land will also be included in Sambal, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, addressing a huge public meeting in Village Bhubabihia of Mandla district, announced that in sambal scheme, farmers and small businessmen up to 5 acres will also be included. CM said that if the farmer family up to 5 acres has more than one sibling in the family, they would also be eligible for the scheme. Nearly 80 lakh farmers of the state having 5 acres of land will be entitled directly to the CM’s Welfare Scheme (Sambal).

There are about 1.51 crore farmers account holders in the state. Of these, 71 lakh have more than five acres of agricultural land and 80 lakhs of families are holders of less than 5 acres of land. CM instructed that the Halla irrigation project should be transported from the water lift system in areas without disturbing areas of Bichia assembly segment. CM inaugurated development works of Rs 26 crores in Bichia assembly constituency.

Earlier, CM had announced the benefit of the meditation medhabhi scheme in Khandwa on September 6, to students who got 80 per cent marks in the 12th standard under CBSE syllabus. In the past, this measure was 85 percent. CM said that proper displacement of the affected village Birsa will be ensured in the Halon project. NH Bypass Road will be constructed in the Bichia. He told the people to come forward to benefits from MP government’s schemes.