Bhopal: HoDs voice concern over security in Barkatullah University

Bhopal: Barkatullah University HoDs raised concern over the security on the campus during a meeting presided over by acting VC Prof DC Gupta on Tuesday. The meeting was held to review the preparation of examination and completion of syllabus on time. The head of the departments criticised the working of security agency at the varsity and asked the administration to look into it.

Gupta assured to install CCTV cameras on the premises to ensure safety and also to check incidents of ragging. The HoD also raised the issue of bad quality of roads on the campus, pending files and poor infrastructure in the laboratory. They also complained against the engineering section not doing its work properly.

Meanwhile, the university has issued a sum of five crores to PWD department to maintain the roads on the campus. The PWD was also granted tender to overhaul infrastructural work but department failed to get a single work completed. VC Gupta told Free Press, the orders have been issued to take immediate steps to sort out the issues raised by the HoDs in the meeting.