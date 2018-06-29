Bhopal hit and run case: After battling for life for 12 days, ASI succumbs to injuries

Bhopal: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amritlal Bhilala, who had sustained critical injuries after three men had dragged him on the bonnet of their car and later ran over him, died on Thursday. The cop had been battling for life for last 12 days at Narmada hospital.

Bhilala , a resident of Pachore in Rajgarh district, is survived by his wife and three sons. The incident took place on the night of June 16 when ASI was on routine checking of vehicles in the area. Bhilala was manning the check point with others when seeing a car coming, he signaled it to stop.

Ignoring the sign, the car driver continued to move ahead and crashed into ASI standing in front. Bhilala clung to the car bonnet but even then the motorist did not stop the vehicle and continued driving for several meters. ASI who was holding the bonnet of the speeding car lost control and fell on the ground. The driver ran over the car on ASI and fled away.

Severely injured cop was rushed to Narmada hospital, and after undergoing treatment for 12 days, he breathed his last on Thursday. While top police officials and public representatives visited the cop at hospital, the state government had announced all the financial assistance for his treatment.

Police had later arrested three persons and the trio confessed that they feared getting caught and so stepped on the gas to flee. They had hired the car from a person who had taken it for maintenance in Bairagarh. The trio was booked under relevant Sections, however with the death of the ASI, and now police will add new charges on them.

Govt to accord martyr status to cop, family to get Rs 1 cr

The state government has announced to accord status of martyr to the ASI who lost life in line of duty. The government will give Rs 1 crore to the family of Bhilala, while police department has announced to give Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. His wife will get receive his salary till the age of 62 years and pension thereafter.