Bhopal: History-sheeter held with two guns

BHOPAL: The city crime branch nabbed a 30-year-old man and recovered two country made pistols and two cartridges from his possession. The accused has been booked for half a dozen crimes.

Police acting on a tip off about a man was detained from Kolar area in on Tuesday night and when he was frisked, two countrymade pistols and two cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Mahendra Patil, resident of Kolar. He w booked for more than half-a-dozen crimes including burglary, assault, threatening for life and other crimes by Kolar police.

Patil told the police that he was trying to sell pistols and cartridge as he was in need of money.

When the accused was interrogated and he confessed that he had purchased the weapons around a year ago from Bhola who met him near a bus stand in Kolar and later he never met Bhola.

Police said that it might be possible that the accused would have on his way to commit crime along with other accomplices but when he was nabbed he tried to mislead the police.