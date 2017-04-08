Bhopal: Hindu community members laud crackdown on slaughterhouses in UP

BHOPAL: Inspired by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign on illegal slaughter houses, an ‘Ahimsa Rally’ is being organised by Jain community in the city on Saturday. Most of them want illegal slaughter houses to close and trading in meat stopped. Some of them also want that no animal should be slaughtered at all and India should turn into a vegetarian country. As many as 10,000 people of different Hindu communities including Maheshwari, Prajapati etc are about to participate in the rally. Out of them, 8,000 would be women participants. Free Press talked to organisers of the rally as well as some other people of the community to know their opinion on it.

“There are large numbers of illegal slaughter houses on the main roads, especially in old Bhopal and they are not following rules of High Court. The government should give license to meat shop. It is very tough to live in the city for the people of Hindu community. So, we are organising the rally against these illegal slaughter houses and stop meat trading. The rally will start from Somwara in old city at 7 am by two and four-wheelers. It would pass through Peer Gate, Jawahar Chowk, Saket Nagar etc. We have been requesting this to our CM for the past two years and even gave memorandum but to no avail. We will also mail letters to PM Modi and CM Chouhan on Saturday. If nothing happens, we will hold chakka jaam.”

Pramod Jain, ‘Himanshu’, president of Jain Samaj

“Our protest is against illegal slaughter houses and meat trading not non-vegetarians. Nowadays, meat shops and slaughter houses have been opened in every house without any license. Even they are not following rules. As per the law, made in 1956 for vegetarian people, any slaughter house should open 100 metres away from religious places. It should be covered and it can’t be transported after sunrise and before sunset. Yes, we are inspired by the UP CM’s campaign.”

Manoj Pradhan, convener of the rally

“Bilkul hona chahiye. The government shouldn’t give permission to open slaughter houses near religious places, residential area and roadside. It is creating lots of problem for the common people, especially vegetarians. We complained many times to collector but to no avail. I think, there is collusion between BMC officials and owner of slaughter houses.”

Kailash Vegwani, president of Hindu Utsav Samiti

“At present, meat is being sold openly everywhere. They are not even following the NGT guideline which says meat can’t be sold openly. Not only slaughter houses and meat shops, we can’t open wine shops too near religious places. UP government is doing well and taking strict action in comparison to MP government. The BJP government of the state has not been able to take any strict action against it.”

Indra Kumar Jain, works in antipiracy department of T- Series

“I think, it is correct. Slaughter houses should be closed and set up away from residential areas. It emanates foul stench. Not only this, selling of meat should also be banned. There are lot of things to eat, given by nature. Then why shouldn’t we go for vegetarianism?”

Manish Jain, business man

“I think, the slaughter houses and meat shops should be closed completely. It is against our Indian culture. We have no right to kill any animal, especially cow. She is our mother and we worship her.”

Meena Pawaiya, service in-charge of Akhil Bhartiya Digamber Jain Mahila Parishad,Bhopal