Bhopal: Hindi play ‘Savitri’ will be staged at Shaheed Bhawan today

BHOPAL: A Hindi play ‘ Savitri’, based on the personality and work of social activist Savitri Bai Phoole will be staged on Monday at Shaheed Bhavan from 7pm onwards. Scripted by Devesh Sharma and directed by K.G. Trivedi, the play will be presented by 35 artists of city-based theatre group ‘Trikarshi’. The music of the play has been composed by Anil Ansare.