Bhopal: Hindi can link people with development

BHOPAL: A meeting of official language committee was convened by Bank of Baroda here on Friday. Atal Behari Hindi University, vice chancellor, Mohanlal Cheepa, said public participation in development is possible only by Hindi and other Indian languages. For commercial development, use of Indian languages has become imperative in the present scenario.

Cheepa urged to launch a research magazine on banking.

In the beginning, Bhopal regional chief general manager Rajendra Kumar addressed the meeting. General manager (in-charge official language) Navin Chandra Upreti emphasised on linking official language implementation with commercial growth and public welfare.